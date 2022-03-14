Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $23.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35.

