Insider Buying: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Buys $10,983.47 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 2,293 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $10,983.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.