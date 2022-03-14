Insider Buying: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Buys $10,983.47 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 2,293 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $10,983.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
