Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.92. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of SNV opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

