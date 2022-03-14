Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

