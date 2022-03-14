Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.