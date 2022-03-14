Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

