InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
