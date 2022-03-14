InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

