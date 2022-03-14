Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

