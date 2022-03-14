Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.97 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $15,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.24 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

