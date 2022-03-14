State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

DAR opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

