State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE CPE opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

