IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

