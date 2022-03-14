McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

