IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.11 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

