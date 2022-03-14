State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

