Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT opened at $27.00 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.