Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.53 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $930.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.