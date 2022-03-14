Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $72,192.33 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 424.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

