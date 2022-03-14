Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $72,192.33 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13.
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64.
CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
