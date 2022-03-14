Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Sells $35,316.39 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

