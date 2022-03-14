Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

