HC Wainwright Trims Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Target Price to $4.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

