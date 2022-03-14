Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

