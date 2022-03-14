Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $522.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

