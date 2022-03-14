Lake Street Capital Cuts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $7.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.