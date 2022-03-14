Lake Street Capital Cuts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $7.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.