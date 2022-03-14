MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

