Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

AHPA stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

