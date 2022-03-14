LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,998,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,753,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,847,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

