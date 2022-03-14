UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $4,579,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $905,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $274,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

