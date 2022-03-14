UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

