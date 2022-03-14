UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.