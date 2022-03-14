Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $180.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.64. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.93 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

