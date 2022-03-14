Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PRFT opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

