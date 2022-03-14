Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.