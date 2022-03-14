Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRAYU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAYU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

