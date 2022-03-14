Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

HUT stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $846.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

