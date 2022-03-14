Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

VERX stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 221,623 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

