Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $489,000 Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCE stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

