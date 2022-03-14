LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 919,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTL. UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.