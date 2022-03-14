LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,969 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $27.33 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.03) to GBX 2,730 ($35.77) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

