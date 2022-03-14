Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.