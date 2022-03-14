Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.85 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

