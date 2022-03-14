Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $385,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Artisan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.
Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
