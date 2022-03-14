Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Rises By 88.7%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $71.13 and a one year high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

