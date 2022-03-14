Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,333,536 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

