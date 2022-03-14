Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) COO Sells $2,030,009.24 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

