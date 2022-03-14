Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) COO Sells $2,030,009.24 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.