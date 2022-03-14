Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 79.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

