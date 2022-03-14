Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Buys C$160,500.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

TSE BOS opened at C$32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.58. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$23.16 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BOS. Cormark reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

