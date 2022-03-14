Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DLX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

