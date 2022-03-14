Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

XMTR opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.50. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xometry by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.