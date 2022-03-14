Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 in the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2,584.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

