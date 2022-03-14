Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

OZK stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $53,315,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

